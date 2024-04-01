Man booked for killing stray dog

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 31

The police have booked a man under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering stray dogs in the town. He was also booked under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The suspect was identified as Hardeep Singh Kaka, a resident of Eidgah Road, Raikot.

Though the fatal cruelty incident had occurred on the intervening night of March 11 and March 12, the Raikot city police registered an FIR after receiving a formal complaint from Mani Singh, an animal rights activist of Field Ganj, Ludhiana, on Saturday evening.

Perusal of records at the police station revealed that the complainant had received a call from a person identified as Mangat Rai, a resident of Raikot, regarding merciless beating of a stray dog by Hardeep Singh.

The victim dog was later rescued by the complainant. He got admitted the dog for treatment first at a temporary dog care centre in Raikot and later at a hospital in Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana. The dog was again shifted to Raikot dog care centre where it succumbed to multiple injuries on March 26, the complainant said.

The police led by investigation officer Gurmit Singh initiated a probe into the sequence of events leading to the death of the stray dog. The exact reason behind the cruelty against the animal is yet to be ascertained. The suspect is yet to be arrested.