Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

A man attempted to rape his daughter-in-law. The Jamalpur police yesterday registered a case against the accused, a resident of Sarpanch colony.

She told the police that after she got married, her father-in-law started asking for sexual favours from her. Whenever she used to be alone at home, the accused tries to rape her.

She alleged that she had also told her husband about the matter but he did not trust her. Recently she had moved to her parents’ home and told them about the matter following which a case was registered against the accused. —