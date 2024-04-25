Man duped of Rs 4L on pretext of investment in share market

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

The Dugri police yesterday registered a case against three persons on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy. The suspects duped the complainant of Rs 4 lakh on the pretext giving multiple returns by investing his money in the share market.

The suspects have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Amandeep Singh of Bhola Colony and Sanjay Ahuja, a resident of Urban Estate, Dugri.

The complainant, Jaipal, a resident of Dugri, told the police that the suspects had promised high returns on his investment in the share market but he was not aware about their intentions.

Believing in their investment proposals, he gave them Rs 4 lakh and the amount was deposited in different bank accounts provided by the trio. However, they failed to give any returns to him. In fact, they also refused to return the money, the complainant said, adding that afterwards, he lodged a police complaint and following the investigation, the police registered a case against them on Tuesday.

Investigating officer Gaurav Chandel said further probe was on in the case.

