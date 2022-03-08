Man gets life term for killing sister-in-law

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 7

Additional Sessions Judge Shatin Goyal has convicted Harjinder Singh (56), resident of Rauwal village in Sidhwan Bet, for setting his sister-in-law ablaze due to a trivial issue.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the convict. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed upon the convict.

Initially, an attempt to murder case was registered against the accused on August 19, 2018, at the Sidhwan Bet police station, following the statement of injured Swaranjit Kaur. She got her statement recorded saying that there was a tiff between her and her brother-in-law Harjinder Singh, sister-in law Mohinder Kaur and mother-in-law Nachhattar Kaur but they reached a compromise.

Thereafter she visited the house of her brother-in-law Harjinder Singh, but Harjinder Singh, Mohinder Kaur and Nachhattar Kaur beat her up and also set her on fire by pouring kerosene over her and pushed her out of the house.

After about 40 days, Swaranjit Kaur succumbed to burn injuries and Harjinder Singh, Mohinder Kaur and Nachhattar Kaur were booked for murder. Two other accused could not be arrested at that time and proclamation proceedings were initiated against them.