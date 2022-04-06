Manjit Nagar residents dump sewage at councillor's office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

Infuriated over overflowing sewers in their area, residents of Manjit Nagar staged a protest by dumping sewage at the office of Ward 47 councillor Priya Kaira in the Abdullapur Basti area on Tuesday.

The protesters had collected sewage from their area for dumping at the councillor’s office.

Residents alleged that they have been raising demand for a long time but the Congress councillor failed to get the issue resolved. The residents alleged that they have been suffering due to choked and overflowing sewers for the past four years.

Residents alleged that the councillor’s husband Nirmal Kaira, who looks after the works, had assured them that the issue would be resolved but to no avail. Thus, they were forced to stage the protest today.

The protesters said the low-capacity sewers are lying choked in the area. The residents said

they are being forced to live under unsanitary

conditions but the civic body failed to pay any heed to the problems being faced by them.

“Due to sewage accumulation in the streets, we are forced to pass through stinking water. There is always a threat of disease outbreak. It is the responsibility of the elected representatives to get the issue resolved in time,” they said.

On the other hand, councillor’s husband Nirmal Kaira said it was not a protest but a politically motivated attack on their office-cum-home. “The politically backed persons attacked and dumped dirty water in the office and created a ruckus. The sewerage-related problem is 30 years’ old. I have already got a new sewerage line installed in street number 6 of Manjit Nagar while the people of street number 4 were also assured that the issue in their street would be resolved too. Even a super-suction machine was deployed in the area yesterday. The fact is that we are making efforts to resolve the years’ old problem,” he said.

According to Kaira, a police complaint would be made against those who created the ruckus.