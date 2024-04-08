Man’s body found near factory

Ludhiana, April 7
A man was found murdered near a plywood factory in Dhandari this morning. He was attacked with bricks and stones.
Sources said he and his two friends were consuming liquor when an altercation broke out between them. The duo brutally attacked him and killed him on Saturday night.
Passers-by saw a man lying dead this morning after which, they informed the police. Later, the Focal Point police reached the scene. They said the face of the victim got badly disfigured in the attack and he was yet to be identified. A case has been registered.
