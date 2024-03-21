Masters Hockey League at Samrala from tomorrow

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 20

The second edition of Masters Hockey League for Men and Women will be organised by the Masters Hockey Welfare Society, Samrala, at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ground, near here from March 22-25.

After releasing the league poster, Kamaljit Singh Shahi and Rupinder Singh Gill, president and general secretary, respectively, of the society said competition in three categories will be conducted during this four-day league in which teams from Punjab, Jammu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will be vying for the top honours.

Matches in the men’s section will be held in plus 40 years and plus 50 years categories while in the women’s section, teams will be seen in action in the plus 35 years age group. All arrangements for the comfortable stay of the participating teams have been made, an organiser said.

The position holders will be given cash prizes worth Rs 4 lakh in addition to medals and certificates, said Shahi.

