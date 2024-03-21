Masters Hockey League at Samrala from tomorrow

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 20
The second edition of Masters Hockey League for Men and Women will be organised by the Masters Hockey Welfare Society, Samrala, at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) ground, near here from March 22-25.
After releasing the league poster, Kamaljit Singh Shahi and Rupinder Singh Gill, president and general secretary, respectively, of the society said competition in three categories will be conducted during this four-day league in which teams from Punjab, Jammu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will be vying for the top honours.
Matches in the men’s section will be held in plus 40 years and plus 50 years categories while in the women’s section, teams will be seen in action in the plus 35 years age group. All arrangements for the comfortable stay of the participating teams have been made, an organiser said.
The position holders will be given cash prizes worth Rs 4 lakh in addition to medals and certificates, said Shahi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...