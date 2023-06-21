MC 1st in state to launch UPID cards for properties

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

To encourage digitisation and transparency, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Tuesday launched Unique Property Identification (UPID) card project for properties at the Suvidha Kendra of MC’s Zone D, Sarabha Nagar, and handed over UPID cards to two property owners. Aggarwal said MC Ludhiana has become the first urban local body (ULB) in the state to launch UPID cards for properties.

She said the residents would now be able to check the property-related details of property tax, water-sewer charges, licence fees, etc by just scanning the QR code on the UPID card. These details include the tax paid against the properties in the past and pending dues. All the records would be available online.

MC Commissioner Aggarwal said after getting the UPID card issued, residents will not have to carry the receipts of the payments made to MC in the past as all that records will be available online. Residents will just have to scan the QR code on the card through a QR code scanner or submit the UPID card number at the suvidha kendras and all the records will be available online.

MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon, and Superintendent Vivek Verma among others were also present on the occasion.

Soon, the residents would also be able to get a copy of the card on paper by visiting the MC website (mcludhiana.gov.in) and apply for hard copy of the card online. They can then collect the card from respective zonal office on payment of Rs 50. The facility to get the card through website will commence with in a few days. The hard copy of UPID card would be issued at zonal MC suvidha kendras only. The residents will have to clear the dues towards MC before availing the facility.

The officials stated that UPID cards would also help the residents during the sale and purchase of properties as property-related details regarding taxes paid and pending dues towards MC would be available online.