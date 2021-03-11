MC Additional Commissioner inspects buses

Ludhiana, June 4
The Municipal Corporation (MC) Additional Commissioner, Aaditya Dachalwal, on Saturday checked operational city buses at the ground of the Government College for Girls. Dachalwal said in all, 83 buses were handed over to the contractor.
The MC Additional Commissioner said the contractor had claimed that 50 buses were operational, but only 40 vehicles were checked today.
It is learnt that the contractor is running buses on just three routes, including bus stand to Meharban, bus stand to Kohara and Clock Tower to Sahnewal. The contractor has been instructed to run buses on more routes. Meanwhile, the contractor demanded action against illegal autos plying in the city.
