Millets cultivation tech training programme

Ludhiana, April 5

A one-day in-service training course on the ‘Cultivation Technologies for Millets’ was organised by the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the aegis of the Directorate of Extension Education. A total of 13 Agriculture Development Officers, Agriculture Extension Officers, Agriculture Sub Inspectors, District Extension Specialists and scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendras attended the course.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), highlighted that millets are superfoods and these grains need to be cultivated in the state for nutritional security. Dr Amit Kaul, Extension Scientist (Agronomy), discussed the importance of minor millets and related production technologies, while Dr Ruchika Bhardwaj, millet breeder, informed on the different varieties of sorghum and bajra.

Dr Maninder Kaur, Agronomist (Forage), focused on the cultivation of sorghum and bajra for healthier life and environment, while Dr Gurveer Kaur, scientist, discussed various techniques for processing of millets.

Dr Arshdeep Singh, Extension Specialist (Food Technology), talked about value addition to millets. An exposure visit to Food Industry Business Incubation Center at PAU was also organised for the trainees.

