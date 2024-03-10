Miscreants set parked car on fire

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 9

The Ludhiana (rural) police have initiated a probe into an incident in which some unidentified miscreants had set a car on fire after pouring some inflammable substance on the vehicle in Maulvian Mohalla here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Circumstantial evidence suggests that the window panes of the car were broken before setting the vehicle on fire.

Bunty Singh of Maulvian Mohalla alleged that some unidentified persons had allegedly set his Maruti Swift car on fire after pouring some inflammable substance on it. The vehicle was parked in front of his house on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Though Bunty had come to know about the incident at 2 am, he informed the City Raikot police this morning.

“It was between 2 am and 2.30 am that our neighbours informed me that our car was burning. We tried to douse the flames but the car was completely damaged before the fire could be controlled,” he said, adding that the incident was reported to the police in the morning.

Footage of a CCTV camera installed in the area captured one of the miscreants who had smashed the right side window panes of the car and ran after setting the car on fire after throwing some inflammable substance in the vehicle.

SHO (City) Gurvinder Singh said the police had initiated a probe into the incident on the basis of inputs provided by the complainant and the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.