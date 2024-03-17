Missing girl’s body found from Buddha Nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

The body of a nine-year-old ‘mentally-challenged’ girl was found in the Buddha Nullah at Chandar Nagar in Haibowal here on Saturday. After noticing the body, passers-by had promptly informed the Haibowal police.

The body was taken out of the drain with the help of divers.

As per information, about two days ago, the girl had gone missing near Chandar Nagar, following which her family lodged a complaint at the Jagatpuri police post.

On receiving the information about the body, the police suspected that the body could be of the missing girl, and this was confirmed when her family identified her body.

The deceased was wearing the same dress which she was wearing when she went missing, two days back.

The deceased has been identified as Shimona Parveen.

A local resident of the area, Sunny Bhanot, said the body was found floating in the Budhha Nullah and people raised an alarm after noticing it.

Jagatpuri police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector Sukhjinder Singh said yesterday, when girl’s kin had lodged a missing complaint, the police had launched investigation.

In CCTV footage obtained from the area, the girl was seen walking along the drain, but no criminal activity was revealed by the footage. It was not clear whether she fell into the drain accidentally or if she was pushed in by someone, said Sukhjinder Singh.

The ASI said it was too early to say anything about the cause of her death and the exact cause could be determined only by an autopsy.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc were initiated by the Jagatpuri police.

