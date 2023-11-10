MLAs, CP release jersey for 'biggest' cycle rally against drug menace scheduled on Nov 16

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

The jersey for the country’s biggest cycle rally against drug abuse being held by the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police was released here on Thursday.

The event is scheduled for November 16 to commemorate the martyrdom day of Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Joint CP Saumya Mishra accompanied by the local MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi, Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Hardeep Singh Mundian and Daljit Singh Grewal released the jersey, which will be given to each participant.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said this cycle rally will become a catalyst in transforming the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement wherein thousands of youngsters will participate to express their solidarity against this menace.

“It is a matter of great pride that this cycle rally is being organised in Ludhiana, which is known as the cycle hub globally,” he said, while informing that the motto of this mega cycle rally is, “Nashai kise nu kehan nahi dena, nasha Punjab vich rehan nahi dena (Will not let anyone to be called addict, Punjab will be freed of drugs)”.

He revealed that the cycle rally will start at 7 am on November 16, which is the martyrdom day of Kartar Singh Sarabha, from PAU campus and will also culminate at the same place after covering 13-km.

The MLAs lauded the efforts of the police for holding this event in the city to spread awareness against drugs.

#drug menace #Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha