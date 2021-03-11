Mohali score 204 runs in first innings, Aradhya scalps four victims

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 4

Ludhiana restricted Mohali to 204 runs in the first innings of the second league match of the group B during the ongoing Punjab State inter-District U-19 Cricket Tournament, being played at the Maharaja Yadvavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Saturday. Mohali began their innings on a dismal note as half of their batsmen were out with only 57 runs on the board. But then Jovanpreet Singh and Sanraj Singh rose to the occasion, pulled their team out of woods. The pair added 101 runs for the sixth wicket before Jovanpreet was out on his individual score of 59 runs (158/6).

However, Sanraj kept his head down and continued to choose the loose ball to punish. Eventually, he too lost his composure and was caught by Karanjot Singh Mangat off Vikrant Singh. He contributed 96 runs. Mohali’s innings culminated in 58.2 overs.

For Ludhiana, Aradhya Shukla again emerged leading wicket taker, chipping in with four wickets while Vikrant Singh and Karanjot Singh claimed two wickets each whereas Sanyam Gill and Shabd Tangri got rid of one batsman each. At draw of stumps, Ludhiana were 84 for four after 31 overs. Saksham Vij and Shabd Tangri were at the crease with 51 and 7 runs against their names.