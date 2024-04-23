Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

In a bid to increase voter turnout in areas witnessing low turnout in past elections, the district administration has directed booth-level officers (BLO), supervisors and other officials concerned to move door-to-door for encouraging residents to exercise their right to vote in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Assistant Commissioner Krishna Pal Rajpoot conducted a meeting in this regard with the BLOs, supervisors and SVEEP nodal officer on Monday and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned.

The officials stated that there were 15 such polling stations in Ludhiana South, North and West, which had witnessed less than 40 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha 2022 elections and Vidhan Sabha elections held in 2022. These included different areas of Sherpur Kalan, Sherpur khurd, Giaspura and areas falling under the polling stations of Government School, near Jagraon bridge, etc.

Besides conducting regular SVEEP activities to encourage the residents to cast their votes during the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, the BLOs and supervisors have been directed to conduct door-to-door voter awareness drives in these areas to encourage the voters.

Assistant Commissioner Krishna Pal Rajpoot said working on the directions of District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney, the administration had been making all efforts to achieve the target of over 70 per cent voter turnout in the elections (Iss Baar, 70 Paar).

