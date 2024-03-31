National Youth Festival enters Day 3 at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

The 37th inter-university National Youth Festival hosted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) entered its third day today.

Noted artiste and celebrated film actor Dr Nirmal Rishi graced the occasion as the chief guest and inspired young performers with her magnetic persona. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney also graced the occasion with her benign presence. She appreciated the vigour and gusto of youth and urged the young audience to cast their vote mindfully and meaningfully.

A number of events were conducted simultaneously at six different venues on the PAU campus on the third day of the youth festival. A total of 24 participating teams from eight different zones of the country vied with one another in each event.

As many as 12 one-act plays were staged in the Dr AS Khehra Open Air Theatre. Soul stirring theatrical performances, intricately woven plots, intriguing climax, profound messages and excellent dialogue delivery, replete with emotive expressions set the stage on fire and left the spectators spellbound.

Film and television actress Nirmal Rishi honours Ludhiana DC Sakshi Sawhney during the National Youth festival at the PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

The folk orchestra created a magical spell in Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium, while western vocal and light vocal music captivated the audience in an ethereal performance, transporting the awe-struck spectators to a different zone altogether. Soulful renditions of classical vocal solo performances (Hindustani/Karnatak) in the Wheat Auditorium impacted the audience with their stellar presentations.

Fine Arts created an aura of aesthetic appeal in the Dr DS Dev Examination Hall and the participants took part in competitions in cartooning, mehndi and rangoli.

Meanwhile, students were at their oratorical best while engaging in a war of words, doling out maxims and dictums, voicing opinions and sharing their perspectives in the elocution competition organised in the conference hall of Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium.

