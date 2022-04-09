Navjot, Jagdeep fastest runners

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 8

Navjot Kaur and Jagdeep Singh were adjudged the fastest runners during the 50th annual athletics meet of Government College Karamsar, Rara Sahib, near here today.

Gurnam Singh and Navjot Kaur were declared the best athletes in their respective categories. Baba Baljinder Singh inaugurated the event.

Gurnam Singh (200m race), Davinder Singh (high jump) and Hardeep Singh (shotput) were among other winners.