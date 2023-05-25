Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 24

Navpreet Kaur from BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur, has done the district proud by bagging the third position in the state in Class XII examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), the results of which were declared this afternoon.

She has scored 497/500 marks in humanities, which makes 99.4 per cent marks.

Navpreet secured the first position in the district followed by Khushpreet Kaur from Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Samrala, who has scored 99 per cent marks (495/500) in science stream.

The third position is bagged by two students, Subhkarmanjot Kaur Sandhar from the GGSSS, Samrala, in commerce stream and Gagandeep Kaur from BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur in humanities stream. Both students have scored 98.6 per cent marks (493/500), respectively.

Hailing from Mundian Kalan in Ludhiana, Navpreet is not only a dedicated student but also a skilled professional softball player.

Navpreet’s father, Amrik Singh is a manager at a private firm while mother Maninder Kaur is a homemaker. Despite coming from a modest background, Navpreet aspires to secure a government job. She loves dancing and reading books.

Khushpreet Kaur, the top scorer in the science stream, achieved the fifth position in the state and the second position in the district.

She wants to become an IT Engineer and aspires to get admission to Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. Her hobby is reading books.

Khushpreet’s father Sukhwinder Singh runs a dry cleaning shop and mother is a housewife.

Subhkarmanjot used to study during late night hours as well as in the wee hours. She focused on self- study and also took tuition. She wants to go to Canada for which she is taking IELTS classes. She intends to join the banking sector.

Subhkarmanjot’s father Parmjit Singh Sandhar is working as an accountant at a factory and mother Karamjit Kaur is a housewife.

Gagandeep wants to be a professor of fine arts as it’s her passion. Besides, she also writes poems. Her hobbies include reading, writing, playing musical instruments and singing. Her father Bhupinder Singh works with a factory and mother Ranjeet Kaur is a housewife.

A total of 2,96,709 students appeared in Class XII exams, of which 2,74,378 passed. The pass percentage this year is 92.47 per cent while last year it was 95.99 per cent. A maximum of 2,05,386 students appeared in humanities, followed by science stream 45,504, commerce 33,501 and vocational 12,318 students. In Ludhiana district, 35,251 students had appeared, of which 32,037 passed the exams. The maximum number of students appeared in the district only.

Govt school students too excel

The board has declared the merit list of about 434 students, of which 48 are from Ludhiana. These students are from different streams and have scored 97 per cent and above marks in Class XII to get their names registered on the merit list. Though private schools have registered maximum names on the merit list, this time, the students from government schools have also done exceptionally well. Students from Government Senior Secondary School, Samrala, Khushpreet Kaur (science), Shubhkarmanjot Kaur (commerce) and Ambika Rana (humanities) have scored above 98 per cent marks. Besides, Nagaya Singh from the GSSS, Galib Kalan, and Sheetal from the GSSS, Bharat Nagar, have also scored above 98 per cent marks.

Humanities

99.4%

Navpreet Kaur

School: BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur.

Aim: She wants to secure a government job.

Parents: Father is a manager at a private company and mother is a homemaker.

Science

99%

Khushpreet Kaur

School: Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Samrala

Aim: She wants to become an IT engineer

Parents: Father runs a dry cleaning shop, mother is a housewife

Commerce

98.6%

Subhkarmanjot Kaur

School: Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Samrala

Aim: She intends to join the banking sector

Parents: Father is an accountant and mother is a housewife

Humanities

98.6%

Gagandeep Kaur

School: BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur

Parents: Father works at a factory, mother is a housewife

Aim: She wants to be a professor of fine arts