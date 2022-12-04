Nepalese vet officers attend training session

Ludhiana, December 3
Veterinary officers and scientists from Nepal attended an international training programme at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). The programme, which is on the topic, “Augmentation of fertility in buffaloes,” began here today.
Nine veterinary/livestock development officers and scientists from various organisations of Nepal are participating in the training. The programme will improve and update the knowledge of officers regarding buffalo reproduction and problems like delayed puberty, anestrus, seasonal breeding, infertility, uterine torsion, uterine infections, etc.
