NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

NHAI’s Regional Officer Vipnesh Sharma and Project Director KL Sachdeva inspected the ongoing Elevated Road project work on Tuesday night.

The NHAI officials said the night shift work had already been started at the project site. They said more machines had been deployed on the project site.

Project Director KL Sachdeva said the Elevated Road project work was going on in full swing.

“To inspect the night shift work of Elevated Road here, Regional Officer Vipnesh Sharma visited the site last night. We have directed the contractor concerned to further escalate the project work,” he said.

The NHAI officials said the night-shift labourers were asked about their well-being and working conditions in the night, for which the contractor agreed to motivate them to work in such conditions.

The construction work under the Elevated Road project from Samrala Chowk to the Ferozepur Road octroi in Ludhiana was started in 2017.

In January 2023, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora said the National Highways Authority of India Chairman had assured him that the ongoing elevated road project in the city would be completed cent per cent by June 2023.