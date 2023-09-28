NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the office and home of a money changer located near the Rani Jhansi chowk in Jagraon. NIA sleuths reached the place at 6.30 am and left at 4 pm.

Sources said the NIA was probing some illegal money transactions and the role of gangsters or anti-national elements behind these alleged transactions. It was not yet clear if there was any role of this money changer behind the illegal transactions or not.

Sources said the NIA sleuths took away two laptops and some documents along with them. They also quizzed the money exchanger and his employees.

The sources said the money exchanger and his employees were asked to appear at the NIA office in Chandigarh in two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the money changer’s office was raided several times by other central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department in the past.

NIA officials didn’t talk to mediapersons regarding the raid. They also did not round up anyone from Jagraon.

Sleuths take away 2 laptops, documents

