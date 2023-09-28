NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Ludhiana, September 27
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the office and home of a money changer located near the Rani Jhansi chowk in Jagraon. NIA sleuths reached the place at 6.30 am and left at 4 pm.
Sources said the NIA was probing some illegal money transactions and the role of gangsters or anti-national elements behind these alleged transactions. It was not yet clear if there was any role of this money changer behind the illegal transactions or not.
Sources said the NIA sleuths took away two laptops and some documents along with them. They also quizzed the money exchanger and his employees.
The sources said the money exchanger and his employees were asked to appear at the NIA office in Chandigarh in two days.
It is pertinent to mention here that the money changer’s office was raided several times by other central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department in the past.
NIA officials didn’t talk to mediapersons regarding the raid. They also did not round up anyone from Jagraon.
Sleuths take away 2 laptops, documents
Sources said the NIA sleuths took away two laptops and some documents along with them. They also quizzed the money exchanger and his employees. The money exchanger and his employees were asked to appear at the NIA office in Chandigarh in two days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...