Nine more infected in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, June 10
Nine fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district today. A patient belonging to another district also tested positive. Civil Surgeon SP Singh said 1,09,981 positive cases from Ludhiana district and 14,772 cases from other districts or states had been reported here so far. The virus has claimed the lives of 2,282 patients belonging to Ludhiana district and 1,126 patients from other districts or states to date.
Meanwhile, the active cases rose to 30 today. — TNS
COVID-19 figures
Samples 36,23,109
Positive 1,09,981
Active 30
Up 9
Deaths 2,282
For any information related to Covid
Contact: 0161-2444193 & 4622276
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...