Nine more infected in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, June 10

Nine fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district today. A patient belonging to another district also tested positive. Civil Surgeon SP Singh said 1,09,981 positive cases from Ludhiana district and 14,772 cases from other districts or states had been reported here so far. The virus has claimed the lives of 2,282 patients belonging to Ludhiana district and 1,126 patients from other districts or states to date.

Meanwhile, the active cases rose to 30 today. — TNS

COVID-19 figures

Samples 36,23,109

Positive 1,09,981

Active 30

Up 9

Deaths 2,282

For any information related to Covid

Contact: 0161-2444193 & 4622276