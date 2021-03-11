No new Covid case in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

No fresh Covid case and no death due to the disease was reported in the district on Friday. A total of 1,09,951 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent on Friday and there were 13 active cases in the district. The patients were told to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana. Till date, a total of 36,04,321 samples have been taken, of which 34,79,601 were found negative.

Samples of 2,782 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.