Navjot Sidhu: No post-mortem till killers of Congress leader Mangat Ram are held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today visited the city and met the family of Mangat Ram, Congress leader who was allegedly killed by Akali workers on Sunday.

After meeting the family, Sidhu said there is total anarchy in the state and nobody is afraid of the law. He said the killers of Mangat Ram should be arrested at the earliest and gave time till Wednesday, otherwise threatened to gherao the Police Commissionerate. Sidhu said they will not send the body for post-mortem till the killers are arrested.

“Everybody has right to live and it is the fundamental right but today even this right is being snatched away from people and there is jungle raj in the state,” he said.

“Yesterday I went to Kassowana where our worker was killed with bricks, next day Moga and then Ferozepur where firing was done. I was yet to come out of the shock and now one person was killed at Ludhiana yesterday,” said he.

Nothing should be above law and order and if things continue to be the same then who will protect people’s life. People want peace and prosperity but sadly at present there is total jungle raj, he said.

