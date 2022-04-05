Navjot Sidhu: No post-mortem till killers of Congress leader Mangat Ram are held

Ludhiana, April 4
Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today visited the city and met the family of Mangat Ram, Congress leader who was allegedly killed by Akali workers on Sunday.
After meeting the family, Sidhu said there is total anarchy in the state and nobody is afraid of the law. He said the killers of Mangat Ram should be arrested at the earliest and gave time till Wednesday, otherwise threatened to gherao the Police Commissionerate. Sidhu said they will not send the body for post-mortem till the killers are arrested.
“Everybody has right to live and it is the fundamental right but today even this right is being snatched away from people and there is jungle raj in the state,” he said.
“Yesterday I went to Kassowana where our worker was killed with bricks, next day Moga and then Ferozepur where firing was done. I was yet to come out of the shock and now one person was killed at Ludhiana yesterday,” said he.
Nothing should be above law and order and if things continue to be the same then who will protect people’s life. People want peace and prosperity but sadly at present there is total jungle raj, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...