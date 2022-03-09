On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

While the whole world today celebrated International Women’s Day, women Aanganwari workers here held a protest by burning an effigy of the Central Government.

Women Anganwari workers protested and alleged that all governments have double standards. While they are honouring a few sections of women, the workers in Aanganwaris, mid-day meal scheme, ASHA, etc, are struggling and pressing upon the governments to provide them respectable wages but to no avail. The workers alleged that no benefits are given to them and they are working on meagre salaries. On top of it, the governments are least bothered for the welfare of these women.

The women workers said the Aanganwari workers have been struggling not only in Punjab, but also all over the country for a long time but their voice is not being heard by anyone. Today functions are being held to “honour and respect” women, which has rubbed salt in the wounds. They alleged that no pension, no gratuity and no other perks have been provided to them.