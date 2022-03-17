One dead, two test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

Two persons tested positive for Covid, while one death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,750 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,278 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.90 per cent. There were 28 active cases in the district and 27 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there is only one Covid patient from Ludhiana admitted to a hospital. Today, no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,75,928 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 32,51,447 were found negative.

Samples of 3,987 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.