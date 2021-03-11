One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 21
One person tested positive for Covid, while no person died due to the disease in the district today.
A total of 1,09,924 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the disease till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 15 active cases in the district and 13 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present two Covid patients are admitted to hospitals in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 35,67,273 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 34,42,582 were found negative.
Samples of 3,360 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7
Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Quad discussing Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Foreign Secretary Kwatra
Plays down reports that Quad is planning to expand to includ...