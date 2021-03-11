One fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

One person tested positive for Covid, while no person died due to the disease in the district today.

A total of 1,09,924 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the disease till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 15 active cases in the district and 13 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present two Covid patients are admitted to hospitals in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 35,67,273 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 34,42,582 were found negative.

Samples of 3,360 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.