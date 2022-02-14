Open house: Should covid restrictions on institutes be lifted or continued?

Continue offline classes at edu institutes, don’t lower guard

Open house: Should covid restrictions on institutes be lifted or continued?

To save students from academic loss, schools and other educational institutions must be opened with all precautions. FIle

Take additional safety measures

Despite the fact that schooling is critical for the academic growth of children, sending wards to school is a hard decision to make for their parents, when the Covid wave continues to infect many people. Many parents would prefer to wait and watch till the spread of the dreaded virus has been completely negated. Hence, to instill confidence in the minds of reluctant parents, schools and the administration will need to contemplate additional safety measures before opening primary classes.

Novin Christopher

QUESTION

As the polling day for the Punjab Assembly elections is approaching near, politicians are promising a moon. What are real issues that plague Ludhiana and need immediate resolution?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to

ludhiana.feedback@gmail.com

Closing schools not the solution

In my opinion, opening of schools is a welcome step. The pandemic has prolonged its stay and with this, there has been an increase in Covid cases. But vaccine is available for students in the age group of 15 years and above. These students must be encouraged to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. To save the students from academic loss, schools must be opened. Different methods can be adopted for maintaining physical distancing at schools such as deferred classes, odd even system and conducting classes in open spaces. The schools should not be closed at any cost. Closing schools is not a feasible solution. There is no fixed time for the pandemic to abate and in such a situation, we need to learn to live with the virus. Moreover, as per doctors, children have more anti-bodies as compared to adults and almost all teachers and supporting staff in schools are vaccinated against the disease. Hence, the schools can function normally.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Open institutes with precautions

In my view, all institutes and other establishments must be opened along with Covid safety precautions. In all states, unemployment rate is increasing continuously and people are working at low wages since the beginning of the pandemic. To curb increase in unemployment and to get better results in education, all establishments must be reopened. But people should follow all Covid guidelines. In schools and colleges, staff and eligible students should get themselves vaccinated to attend their institutes.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Opening of schools welcome step

The government has decided to open schools for students of Class VI and above. The step must be welcomed as the studies of students have been affected due to the limitations of the online teaching. The government must open other offices and institutes by ordering to follow all Covid protocols. Employees of all firms or educational institutions must have two doses of vaccine and they must follow all Covid safety norms. In schools or colleges, the number of students should not be more than 20 in a class.

Farzana Khan

Allow kids to attend physical classes

A number of people are still infected by Covid and deaths due to the virus continue to occur on a daily basis. We should not panic, rather adopt a pragmatic approach to curb the spread of the dreaded virus. As schools were shut during the pandemic, children from affluent families switched to online teaching almost seamlessly but underprivileged children were affected in different ways due to the same. The students were becoming asocial and the underprivileged children were unable to attend classes in a proper manner. Most of the teachers are now fully vaccinated. Now, students want to go to their respective schools for taking part in morning prayers, sports, face-to-face interactions, etc. Children should be allowed to continue with physical classes with all Covid safety protocols. Complete closure of schools is no solution to the present situation. The administration should provide RT-PCR kits to schools to conduct random tests for early diagnosis of the disease. School hours should be restricted to three hours a day without recess as interval is the time when students are likely to flout Covid norms. Free vaccination camps should be organised at schools on a regular basis.

RS Sembhi

Attend classes but don’t lower guard

As the number of Covid positive patients has been declining and Omicron variant of the virus is comparatively less dangerous, some restrictions can be eased. Studies of students have already suffered a lot due to the pandemic. Though it is high time educational institutions resume their functioning, students should not lower their guards, they must continue using masks, hand sanitisers and also maintain physical distancing to prevent the spread of Covid. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Sunil Chopra

Kids taking advantage of online teaching

Restrictions must be eased in the education sector. The decision of the government to open educational institutions for youngsters is good. Students are taking undue advantage of the online mode of education which is detrimental for the coming generations. Cheating in examinations has become a common phenomenon and students are completing their degrees without gaining proper knowledge from books. How will they serve society is a big question. Children of Class VI and above are mature enough to take care of themselves. Hence, it is advisable to open the educational institutions by adhering to all Covid-19 protocols in a proper manner.

Ritu Priya

Ease restrictions in phased manner

The state government has allowed the opening of schools (from Class VI onwards), colleges, universities, coaching and technical institutes for physical classes from February 7. The restrictions should not be lifted immediately during the elections. As all students of Class VI and above have not vaccinated completely, how can children go to school. All people should keep one thing in mind that health is wealth. Restrictions should be lifted in a phased manner as per the situation.

Adish Sood

Stop online teaching

Students and parents have been under stress during Covid-induced lockdown and closure of schools amid the pandemic. Children are confined to their homes and deprived of outdoor sports and activities. Their physical and mental health suffered a lot during this phase. The behavior of children has become irritating and aggressive due to the situation. Hence, some steps have to be taken to take care of children. As the Covid-19 situation is under control now, only offline classes should be started with full capacity and potential. Vaccination drive of children should be intensified, Covid-19 norms should be followed by all, all teaching staff should be fully vaccinated and schools and colleges should cover the syllabus quickly. Motivation of parents is also required to send their children to schools. Online classes should be stopped completely.

Sukhdev Sharma

Opening of institutes can wait

The third wave of the Covid pandemic is still on and every day, people are getting affected by the virus and many lives are lost due to the disease. Schools, colleges, universities and technical institutes have opened in the state. Children and youth are the future of the nation. If they get infected, it will be disastrous. Hence, it is not a wise step to open all institutes now and risking the lives of youth of the country. Students are now used to online teaching and thus their studies can be well managed, as earlier, without formally opening schools and other educational institutes for some more months. Now, the Covid situation is under control. The nation may wait for some more time and allow opening of all institutes till it is sure that there is no danger of spreading the virus.

Gautam Dev

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

3
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

4
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

5
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

6
Punjab

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

7
Nation

IMD predicts two spells of rain, snow in North India this week

8
Nation

Two decades after department's lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen

9
Haryana

Second woman's body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

10
Nation WHO-ICMR STUDY

41.4 per cent Indian adults not sweating it out

Don't Miss

View All
41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Top Stories

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...

India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

The daily Covid cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight c...

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Beopar mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Verka

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Congress candidate

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams