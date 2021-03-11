Open House: What should be done to check pollution in Ludhiana?

Use latest tech to tackle pollution

Protection of environment in essential, but pollution is on the rise in Ludhiana and the authorities concerned have failed to take counter measures. There’s no provision of automated cleaning and sprinkling system to control air pollution in Ludhiana, which has massive industry and motor vehicles. The administration must act against the violators who fail to follow the National Green Tribunal’s and the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s norms. The authorities must rope in the latest technology to combat rising pollution in the city and its periphery.

Novin Christopher

Have clear vision for Green environment

Dubious distinction of being the most polluted city in the state is quite worrisome. All the stakeholders know who are the real culprits. The authorities, which need to act responsibly and find a way out, are in deep slumber. The government is not taking notice of public grievances. Officials concerned who have the responsibility to implement the policies related to tackle pollution should be held accountable in case the things are not happening as per the strategy. The general public, too, should be held responsible. The resident should be self- motivated and have a vision for clean and green environment, which is essential for better health of the masses.

Sukhdev Sharma

Urgent Need to take concrete steps

The level of air quality in Ludhiana is going down day by day. We cannot blame a single factor for it. There has been a manifold increase in number of vehicles registered in the city. An effective public transport system is the need of the hour, which will not only decrease pressure of vehicles on the roads, but also help in reducing pollution. Though majority of industrial units have been shifted outside the city, still many small firms are operating illegally from residential areas. Even air-conditioners and refrigerators emit chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) which are very dangerous for Ozone layer. It is high time that something concrete should be done to curb air pollution, else the day is not far, when we all may have to carry oxygen containers to breathe fresh air.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Stringent monitoring system a must

The rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and vehicular traffic in Ludhiana has adversely affected air-pollution level of the city. Despite being most polluted city in the state, no concrete steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to reduce pollution. The municipal corporation made big announcements around a year ago related to purchase of mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers and anti-smog guns to control air pollution, but no progress has been made in this direction. The method of spraying water into the air through sprinklers installed atop towers and high- rise buildings can tackle pollution to some level. Anti-smog guns should be used to spray atomised water to settle dust and other suspended particles in the atmosphere. The funds allocated to the MC by the central government under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) should be fully utilised to purchase such machines and expediting civil works, including up keep of green belts. The polluting industries should be shifted from residential areas. There’s a need to have more sewage treatment plants (STPs) and heavy penalty should be imposed on industries discharging wastes into Buddha Nullah. The Punjab Pollution Control Board should have a strict monitoring system.

RS Sembhi

Sweep roads with automated machines

To overcome the issue of pollution, the state government must come up with a proper road and the authorities need to implement it in true letter and spirit. Saplings should be planted on both sides of the roads at adequate distance. The municipal corporation should instal interlocking tiles and proper cleaning of the roads should be carried out during night. Stubble burning should be banned and farmers should be given compensation. The onus to curb pollution lies on the masses as well who need to cooperate with local authorities.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Record pollution on real-time basis

The Air Quality Index of Ludhiana is deteriorating with each passing day. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation must assign duties to each councillor to ensure that carpeting of roads is done on time and green cover is maintained on the roadsides. Nobody should be allowed to burn garbage in the open, which is a common sight throughout the city. Every residential area should have a park and sweeping should be undertaken during the night hours by automated machines. Water should be sprinkled at regular intervals wherever higher level of pollution is recorded on real-time basis. Locals should cooperate with civic body to implement policies which will help in lowering pollution.

Farzana Khan

It’s time to recycle daily use products

The authorities concerned should be held responsible for health hazards being faced by residents. Pollution can be tackled if the administration and the masses act responsibly. Polythene bags should be banned as they are non-biodegradable. Likewise, residents should use biodegradable bags made of jute or paper. Recycled materials should be preferred in day-to-day life. Everyone should follow the principle of “recycle, reuse and reduce. The residents should unite to fight against the pollution by adopting eco-friendly products. The authorities should act to ensure that banned products do not reach the market at any cost.

Adish Sood

Frame stringent laws to punish violators

Pollution is increasing at an alarming rate in Ludhiana city on daily basis. Various methods can be adopted to curb this menace, but unfortunately, the authorities have failed to do so. They collect huge funds from the general public in the form of taxes, but don’t spend that money for the benefit of their health. Failure to comply with the rules is a punishable offence and official concerned should also be punished if they are not discharging their responsibilities. The government must make use of reserve funds to tackle pollution. Stringent laws should be framed for industrial units as they emit a lot of pollution and discharge the effluents directly into the water bodies, which leads to water pollution and become a root cause of other problems .

Ritu Priya

Impose penalty on errant industrialists

Health problems related to pollution have become a cause for concern in Ludhiana. The Punjab Pollution Control Board has failed to act against the “erring” industrial units. Sewage and effluents are discharged directly into Buddha Nullah, which has become a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases. The authorities should act to combat pollution on a war-footing by using modern technology.

Dr Sunil Chopra

Streamline public transport facilities

Ludhiana continues to be the most polluted city in the state. After harvesting of wheat and paddy, farmers burn stubble, which increases pollution manifold. The government should come up with some incentives for those farmers who do not burn crop residue. This single step will help in controlling pollution to great extent. Public transport facilities should be streamlined and officials must ensure that the masses use them on regular basis while going to work. For this the administration has to come up with revised route plans so that passengers can board buses at short intervals. The state government should consider plying electric buses in big cities and for this they should start working on building up charging infrastructure right from this moment onwards. All these steps can help in tackling pollution.

Gautam Dev

Instal anti-smog guns throughout city

Despite being highly polluted, Ludhiana civic body and the residents hardly care to address the issue. Use of modern devices can help ease the situation to an extent, but will of the authorities concerned and the masses matters alot. Anti-smog guns can combat air pollution by spraying atomised water to settle dust and other suspended particles. Stubble can be used as a fuel in industrial units, besides discharge of effluents into water bodies, causes serious health hazards. The Punjab Pollution Control Board needs to pull up its socks as well. Installation of sewage treatment plants should be a norm rather than exception. Despite, Buddha Nullah always giving an open invitation to diseases, civic body is nowhere to be seen.

Ram Paul Chani

Authorities, locals should work together

Pollution can take away lives. Those born around eight decades ago hardly heard about this phrase. It is a matter of grave concern that Smart City Ludhiana has the worst Air-Quality Index in the entire state. Sincere efforts should be made to address the issue, else health not just of senior citizens, but of infants may be in danger. Locals should also step in and play their part as everything cannot be left on the authorities concerned. Massive penalties should be imposed on those industries which violate pollution norms.

JBS Nanda

