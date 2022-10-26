Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

Over 60 people suffered burn injuries on Diwali in the district. The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital. Besides, this many injured visited other hospitals as well. Many patients were discharged after treatment while few are still admitted to the hospitals.

The Civil Hospital received seven cases of burns out of which three were serious and one was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, and four were discharged after giving necessary treatment. In addition to this, 19 cases were referred to the hospital from across the district.

“We received 15 cases of roadside accidents, one patient with eye injury, 96 MLRs were registered on the Diwali night. An FIR has also been registered for assault on staff at duty at the hospital yesterday. Staff members were attacked and infrastructure damaged by a person who had come for treatment,” said Dr Charankamal Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, Civil Hospital.

Twenty four patients were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Diwali night due to burn injuries. Patients had received injuries on face, eye and other body parts. Out of the total patients, eight had received eye injuries while out of the total patients received, two are still admitted in the hospital.

The Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) received a total of 11 patients. Of these, nine were given first aid treatment and discharged while two are admitted in the hospital. Out of the total 11 cases, one patient had received an eye injury.

#Diwali