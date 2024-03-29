PABI signs MoA with 22 start-ups

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

In a move to foster agricultural innovation, the Punjab Agribusiness Incubator (PABI) at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), inked Memoranda of Agreement (MoA) with 22 pioneering start-ups. The agreement, signed by Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, marked a significant leap towards propelling agricultural entrepreneurship in the region. The signing ceremony, held at PABI headquarters, saw the convergence of minds committed to revolutionising Punjab’s agricultural landscape.

During the ceremony, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, lauded the collaborative efforts between academia and the industry. Dr Gosal reiterated the university’s commitment to fostering an ecosystem conducive for innovation and entrepreneurship. He observed, “The MoAs not only mark a significant milestone for PABI but also underscore the collective resolve to harness technology and entrepreneurship for agricultural revitalisation. With innovation at its core, PABI stands poised to lead Punjab towards a future of agricultural prosperity and resilience.”

Dr Bhullar expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts poised to drive agricultural advancements in the state.”By partnering with these dynamic start-ups, PABI aims to incubate groundbreaking solutions that will address the evolving challenges faced by our agricultural community,” he remarked. PABI’s strategic partnerships with the selected start-ups encompass a diverse array of focus areas, ranging from precision farming technologies, agri finance solutions, to novel crop management techniques. Through mentorship, access to state-of-the-art facilities and financial support, PABI endeavors to empower these start-ups to translate their innovative ideas into scalable ventures. Our collaboration with these 22 start-ups epitomises PABI’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering a culture of innovation within the agricultural domain,” he added.

