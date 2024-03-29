PABI signs MoA with 22 start-ups

Ludhiana, March 28
In a move to foster agricultural innovation, the Punjab Agribusiness Incubator (PABI) at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), inked Memoranda of Agreement (MoA) with 22 pioneering start-ups. The agreement, signed by Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, marked a significant leap towards propelling agricultural entrepreneurship in the region. The signing ceremony, held at PABI headquarters, saw the convergence of minds committed to revolutionising Punjab’s agricultural landscape.
During the ceremony, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, lauded the collaborative efforts between academia and the industry. Dr Gosal reiterated the university’s commitment to fostering an ecosystem conducive for innovation and entrepreneurship. He observed, “The MoAs not only mark a significant milestone for PABI but also underscore the collective resolve to harness technology and entrepreneurship for agricultural revitalisation. With innovation at its core, PABI stands poised to lead Punjab towards a future of agricultural prosperity and resilience.”
Dr Bhullar expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts poised to drive agricultural advancements in the state.”By partnering with these dynamic start-ups, PABI aims to incubate groundbreaking solutions that will address the evolving challenges faced by our agricultural community,” he remarked. PABI’s strategic partnerships with the selected start-ups encompass a diverse array of focus areas, ranging from precision farming technologies, agri finance solutions, to novel crop management techniques. Through mentorship, access to state-of-the-art facilities and financial support, PABI endeavors to empower these start-ups to translate their innovative ideas into scalable ventures. Our collaboration with these 22 start-ups epitomises PABI’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering a culture of innovation within the agricultural domain,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...