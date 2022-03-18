Parked car catches fire near bus stand

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

A Maruti Baleno car caught fire near bus stand on Thursday afternoon. The owner had parked the car and went to market. Within 10 minutes the car caught fire.

The incident occurred at 2.10 pm. Passers-by, after noticing the car on fire, called the fire brigade. Within a few minutes a fire tender reached and doused the flames.

Car owner Harjit Singh said he had come to the market near bus stand to buy some stuff. He was at a furniture shop and he saw flames emanating from his car. He then rushed towards his car and people also tried to douse the flames but to no avail.

Fire brigade officials said the fire was doused within a few minutes but the car got completely damaged.