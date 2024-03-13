PAU student gets J-PAL research fellowship

Ludhiana, March 12
Ramandeep, pursuing PhD as a UGC Senior Research Fellow in the Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded ‘Research for Impact Fellowship 2024 (RFI 2024)’, hosted by CLEAR/J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab) South Asia. Ramandeep is carrying out her research under the supervision of Dr Manmeet Kaur, associate professor, Extension Education, PAU.
Ramandeep has successfully completed stage one that includes completion of an online course ‘Designing and Running Randomised Evaluations’ from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA, designed to equip researchers with theory behind designing and implementing randomised evaluations. She he has earned a certificate by passing a proctored exam and is thus, qualified for stage two based on her performance in the online course, interview and her research interests.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Punjab Agricultural University PAU #University Grant Commission UGC
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...