PAU student gets J-PAL research fellowship

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

Ramandeep, pursuing PhD as a UGC Senior Research Fellow in the Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded ‘Research for Impact Fellowship 2024 (RFI 2024)’, hosted by CLEAR/J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab) South Asia. Ramandeep is carrying out her research under the supervision of Dr Manmeet Kaur, associate professor, Extension Education, PAU.

Ramandeep has successfully completed stage one that includes completion of an online course ‘Designing and Running Randomised Evaluations’ from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, USA, designed to equip researchers with theory behind designing and implementing randomised evaluations. She he has earned a certificate by passing a proctored exam and is thus, qualified for stage two based on her performance in the online course, interview and her research interests.

