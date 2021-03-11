Ludhiana: PCR staff granted day off, top officers perform patrol duties

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 24

The entire force of the Police Control Room (PCR) was a given a day off on Saturday and Ludhiana Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma along with senior officers stepped into the shoes of PCR cops by doing their duty. This was done to express gratitude towards the PCR staff who discharge their duties tirelessly.

DCP, Crime Against Women, Saumya Mishra at another naka in Ludhiana on Saturday night.

In this initiative, the top cop along with all senior police officials, from ACP rank to ADCP, DCP and Joint CP, played the role of the PCR staff by doing late night patrolling and naka duties.

Kaustubh Sharma also stood at several nakas to check vehicles at places like Haibowal, Dehlon, Ladhowal, Sarabha Nagar, South City, Gill road, Kochar Market, Civil Lines, Rajpura chowk, PAU road, etc.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women (CAW) Saumya Mishra, too, accompanied the CP on night patrolling and for naka duties.

During a late night naka on the Haibowal road at around 10 pm, CP Sharma also interacted with some commuters and verified their identity.

“Our PCR staff perform duties on road for hours and mostly they work for seven days a week. Today we decided to give a day off to all our PCR staff so that they could spend time with their families. I along with all senior officers stepped into the shoes of PCR cops to do late night patrolling and naka duties,” Kaustubh Sharma told The Tribune.

The CP admitted that due to shortage of force, the Ludhiana police have deputed around 350 PCR personnel only in the city and surrounding areas. As Ludhiana is an industrial hub, this much strength for the city is too less. “I have already written to the DG office to provide at least 1,000 personnel to the Ludhiana police so that police personnel performing duties for excess hours can get some relief,” added Kaustubh Sharma.

Saumya said purpose of the initiative was to motivate the PCR staff and boost their morale to do better policing.