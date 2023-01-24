PNB's ED, GM visit city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: PNB Executive Director Binod Kumar and General Manager Sanjay Koolwal visited Ludhiana today. Ludhiana Zonal Manager Puskar Kumar Tarai welcomed them on the occasion. Kumar reviewed the performance of Ludhiana Zone during the visit. He motivated all Circle Heads and Vertical Heads of the zone to provide prompt and timely services to all customers and discussed strategies to strengthen the banking business in this area of Punjab. He also interacted with a number of entrepreneurs and discussed about their banking requirements.