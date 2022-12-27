Police crack down on drinking in public places

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

On the occasion of Christmas, the Ludhiana police raided various sites and arrested around 48 persons in different cases for allegedly drinking liquor in the open or in cars at public places.

A total of 25 FIRs under Section 68-1-14 of the Excise Act have been registered at different police stations. In the majority of the registered cases, the police arrested the suspects.

The police said the drive was conducted by teams of various police stations on the instructions of Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu and under the guidance of DCP (Investigation) Varinder Singh Brar.

The police found the violators drinking in the open or in cars in areas near Jalandhar Bypass, near bus stand, near the Pink Plaza parking, near the railway station, PUDA Market, JMD Mall, Bhai Manna Singh Park, the E-block market of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, near a bank on Gill Road, near the Ishar Nagar bridge, BRS Nagar T-point, Sham Nagar Road, Rajpura Chowk, near Children Park, Gol Market in Model Town, Jeevan Nagar Chowk in Focal Point Phase 5, etc.

The police recovered liquor bottles, glasses and other items from them. According to the Sarabha Nagar police, two persons who were drinking in the open near a liquor vend at BRS Nagar managed to escape after seeing the police team. However, the police seized a liquor bottle, two glasses, etc.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Somya Mishra, ordered that in the Ludhiana Commissionerate, consumption of liquor in public places outside all liquor shops, dhabas, other shops and at carts had been banned, to ensure that law and order was not disturbed.