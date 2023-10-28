Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 27

In a record of sorts, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have forfeited the properties worth a whooping Rs 25 crore illegally acquired by 35 drug lords.

This is the highest property forfeiture by any Commissionerate or district police in the state, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mandeep Singh Sidhu has claimed.

Acting tough, the cops have arrested 830 drug smugglers with 1.3-tonne of contraband in 622 cases registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Besides, over 60,000 intoxicant pills and capsules were also recovered.

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) holds credence as the cases registered under various provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, accused arrested and the recoveries of contraband and intoxicant substances have also increased manifold in the state’s industrial and business capital.

Sharing details, the CP told The Tribune, here on Friday that the Commissionerate Police had been waging a war on drugs and all-out efforts were being made to catch the smugglers and peddlers involved in the illegal trade, recover the contraband and in turn prevent the narcotics-related offences.

He said a sustained campaign had also been launched against gangsters, history sheeters, notorious elements, liquor smugglers, and proclaimed offenders, who were evading the law for a long time.

Sidhu, who had joined as Ludhiana Police Chief in November last, disclosed that tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, the Commissionerate Police have also forfeited the illegally acquired properties worth Rs 25-crore by 35 drug lords under the provisions of Chapter 5-A of the NDPS Act.

“While the forfeited properties worth Rs 1.89-crore acquired by 4 drug lords have already been attached, the rest 31 cases worth Rs 23-crore have been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and are in the process of attachment,” he revealed.

The Ludhiana top cop divulged that the anti-drugs drive had led to the arrests of 830 smugglers in 622 cases registered under various sections of the NDPS Act from whom 1.3-tonne contraband and over 60,000 intoxicant pills and capsules were seized.

While the maximum seizure was of 910.11-kg poppy husk, 213-gram ICE, popularly known as costly party drug, and 7-gram lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) were also among the major recoveries.

Among other varieties of drugs confiscated included 258-kg ganja, 71-kg opium, 22-kg heroin, 4-kg each of hashish and intoxicant powder, 1-kg charas, 25-gram cocaine, and over 60,000 pills and capsules that were misused for intoxication.

Properties forfeited

Heavy contraband disposed

Zero tolerance for drugs: CP

“Continuing with our offensive against drugs, we have adopted a zero tolerance approach against smugglers while targeting the big fish involved in the illegal trade. Nobody involved directly or indirectly in the drug trade will be spared at any cost. The sustained drive against the drugs would continue in future as well to target all big and small fish involved. The properties of the drug smugglers are being attached to act as a deterrent,” said Mandeep Singh Didhu, Commissioner of Police.

POPPY HUSK MOST FAVOURITE

The analysis of recovery and disposal of drugs showed that poppy husk remained the most favourite contraband in Ludhiana. The seizure of 910-kg poppy husk was the maximum among all types of recovered contrabands during the past seven months.