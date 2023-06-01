Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

The Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, on Wednesday carried out a checking at the whereabouts of 188 smugglers under the ‘Operation Clean’.

Under the operation, the police had formed different teams in the city, led by senior police officials, and conducted checking in the houses of smugglers out on bail and those smugglers who are lodged in jail.

CASO conducted at rly station, bus stand The Ludhiana police also conducted a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) at the railway station and bus stand in the city, led by ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran. Suspicious persons and objects were thoroughly checked to ensure security and avert any untoward incident.

The IG, Ludhiana Range, Kaustubh Sharma, along with JCP (City) Saumya Mishra, JCP JS Teja ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ADCP Sameer Verma and ADCP Rupinder Sran took part in the operation.

The JCP (City) said 240 police personnel, along with senior officials, swooped on the places of the smugglers from 7 am to 12 noon. Under the operation, four persons — Rubal of Patel Chowk, Abhinav Dua of Banga, Sukhwinder Singh of Dharampura and Gulab Singh of Ladhowal were rounded up and their mobile phones were seized. Now, the cell phones would be sent for forensic examination to check if they were in touch with any criminal elements.

IG Sharma leads CASO in Ludhiana rural

Under the supervision of the IG, Ludhiana Range, Kaustubh Sharma, the SSP, Ludhiana Rural, conducted CASO against drugs at various places of the suspects in the district to curb drug smugglers and movements of suspicious elements. Sharma said the operation was mainly against smugglers who were nabbed with commercial quantities of drugs in the past. Over 150 police personnel in 17 teams started the operation at 7 am. The police would continue such drives in future to completely wipe out the menace of drug smuggling. The IG also sought help of residents of villages to get information about the smugglers.

The Khanna police in a statement issued said as part of the state-wide special operation ‘Op Clean’ launched by the Punjab Police against drugs and peddlers, the Khanna Police conducted CASO at locations of the suspects and drug hotspots in the district to nab the drug smugglers and criminals. Under the supervision of Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, SP (Crime) Pragya Jain visited several places along with the force.