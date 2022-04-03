Poor response to vaccination drive from kids of Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 2

The ongoing Covid vaccination drive for children has so far evoked a poor response in Ludhiana, the administration has confirmed. While less than 50 per cent (precisely 46.07 per cent) of the children aged between 12 and 17 years have got the first jab, only 19.03 per cent children aged between 15 and 17 years have taken the second shot in the district till date, the official figures have revealed.

OFFICIALSPEAK We have been undertaking the Covid vaccination drive with full steam. Besides conducting a door-to-door inoculation programme, 237 session sites are being held daily at government health centres and other public places across the district to vaccinate beneficiaries free of cost. All eligible persons should come forward to get themselves fully vaccinated and help build the herd immunity for combating any future threat from the dreaded Covid virus. Varinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana

In the past three months since the drive to vaccinate children aged between 15 and 17 years was launched on January 3, 1,07,202, which accounted for 59.42 per cent of the total identified 1,78,952 beneficiaries in this age group, have been administered the first vaccine dose while only 34,054 children in this age group, constituting 19.03 per cent, have been given the second jab in the district till Saturday.

In the past two weeks since the children aged 12 to 14 years were covered under the vaccination programme from March 16, as many as 25,514 children, accounting for 23.39 per cent of the total identified 1,09,086 beneficiaries in this age group have been inoculated with the first shot till date. The second dose to such children will be given after a gap of 28 days from the first jab.

On the adult front, as many as 31,58,366 persons aged above 18 years, which accounted for 110.14 per cent of the total identified 28,67,524 such beneficiaries, have been given the first shot while 22,27,501 persons, constituting 77.68 per cent, have been administered the second dose of the Covid vaccine in the district so far.

The response to the precaution dose for adults above 60 years is also poor as only 45,256 such beneficiaries have come forward to get their third jab in the district till Saturday.

While 32,87,824 beneficiaries, accounting for 104.19 per cent of the total 31,55,562 persons aged above 12 years of age, have got their first shot, 22,61,555 persons aged above 15 years of age, accounting for 78.87 per, have got their second dose in the district so far.