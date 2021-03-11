Power staff, pensioners threaten to stage protest

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 8

Office-bearers of the Workers Union of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Power Board Pensioners threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not accepted.

An ultimatum was given during the concluding session of a protest rally held at the division office of the PSPCL at Pohir Road near here on Wednesday.

Regularisation of employees, equal pay for equal work, recruitment of regular employees, payment of arrears, old pension scheme were among major demands of the protestors. Speakers, including Ashu Bains; Sukhcharanjit Sharma, Hari Datt, Rajvir Singh, Avtar Singh Pandher and Pritpal Singh alleged that the AAP government had taken no step taken in this regard.