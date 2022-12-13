PPBM members shut shop to protest varying parking charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 12

As a mark of the protest against the alleged apathetic attitude of the state government over their demands, members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) shut down their shops on Mata Rani Road and staged a protest in front of the office of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana (Zone-A).

The protest was held under the leadership of the mandal’s state general secretary Sunil Mehra and district general secretary Ayush Aggarwal. They said despite their repeated requests the state government has failed to take any concrete action with regard to different parking rates being charged at different locations.

Adding, they said the matter has already been brought to the notice of Punjab Chief Minister and Principal Secretary of Department of Local Government Punjab, but the things remained unchanged. As a result, there prevailed a strong resentment among the traders. They warned that they would not open their shops till their demand is accepted.

They said how is it possible that all the parking spots in the city were given to only one contractor rather than multiple contractors after comparing the contract prices. In Municipal Corporation, Zone A, the main office, all vehicles which are parked on the streets with in the parking line, are also forced to give the parking fees to the contractor. This shows that the contractor is taking undue advantage of their political links and are harassing the general public and traders in large.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu also visited the protest site and heard the grievances of the protesting traders. The mandal leaders submitted a memorandum following which Sandhu assured to look into the matter and do the needful. Replying to the protesters’ allegation, Mayor said the parking sites were auctioned through e-auction therefore he did not have all details of the same. He assured that if there was a single contractor for all the parking sites then he would cancel the contract. On assurance given by Mayor, the traders decided to open their shops. “However, we have warned to close down shops across the city if their demands are not met within next one week”, said Mehra and Aggarwal.

Electronic Association, Mata Rani Road, Ludhiana president Davinder Singh Jolly, chairman Ravinder Singh, vice chairman Vijay Kumar Chopra, Pawan Malhotra, Jagdish Chander Sadana, Vicky, Surinder Singla, Ram Kumar Rama, Surinder Bharti were present.