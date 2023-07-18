PPCB acts against factory making single-use plastic

Ludhiana, July 17

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has caught a unit manufacturing single-use plastic at Mullanpur in the district, officials have said.

The PPCB has initiated action under relevant law provisions and asked Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to disconnect the power supply to the errant factory, they revealed.

The officials said a unit was raided in the New Mandi Township Industrial Area of Mullanpur, which was found manufacturing glasses made of single-use plastic, following which proceedings under Section 31A of the Air Act, 1981, have been initiated against it.

“The PSPCL has been directed to snap the power supply to the unit forthwith,” they said, adding that the PPCB Chairman had issued a stern warning against manufacturing, storage, sale and use of single-use plastic. — TNS

