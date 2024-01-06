Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, city residents told

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 5

Biting cold conditions continue to persist in Ludhiana today as well. It was for the second time since 1970 when the meteorological observatory was established at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) that the maximum temperature dropped to 9.0°C. Yesterday, the maximum temperature recorded was 9.6°C.

“Today the maximum temperature plummeted further and it was in 2013 that 9.0°C was recorded on January 5 and today after 11 years, the same temperature had been recorded,” said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU.

Dr Kingra further said the weather was expected to remain dry with the possibility of cold wave conditions/dense fog during morning hours over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

The day’s length today was 10 hours and 12 minutes while morning relative humidity was 97 per cent and evening was 89 per cent.

The Health Department has issued an advisory to the people to protect themselves from the intense cold conditions.

Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh said children and elderly should save themselves from cold.

“Elderly persons, especially cardiac patients, should avoid going out during early morning and late evening hours. Those who regularly go for walks should discontinue the same these days,” Dr Aulakh said.

He said proper layers of warm clothes should be there and wearing socks and caps should be ensured before going out. He advised that brazier (angithi) should never be burnt inside a closed room as it leads to shortage of oxygen and forms carbon monoxide which could prove fatal for the occupants.

He advised the people to stay warm by taking hot liquids such as soup, coffee and tea, besides balanced diet should be taken and one should also remain active.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU