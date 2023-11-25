PU gives college 2 weeks to reinstate teachers

Our Correspondent

Doraha, November 24

The Competent Authority of Panjab University, on the request of the Management of Malwa College Bondli-Samrala, has allowed the college two more weeks to decide on the reinstatement of two retrenched teachers.

The services of two computer science teachers, Dr Monika Kohli and Dr Harmeet Kaur, were regularised by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) after they completed three years under 75 per cent to 25 per cent grant-in-aid scheme of the government. Since the strength of the students who opted for Computer Science was diminishing in the foregoing academic sessions, a request for retrenchment of the two was forwarded by the college to the DPI, which accepted the proposal and agreed to accord the approval for retrenchment.

As the retrenched teachers approached the Panjab University with their grievance, a committee was constituted to look into the matter. The committee observed that the retrenchment was contrary to Rule 13.3 which appears on Page 162 of Chapter VIII (A)-Affiliated Colleges Conditions of Affiliation given in Panjab University Calendar Volume-1, 2022. The rule says that no college affiliated to the University shall discontinue instructions in any faculty/ Course/ Subject without the prior permission of the university. The management of the college was directed to reinstate the two teachers immediately and also pay them pay arrears from July 21 till date, failing which action was to be initiated by Panjab University. This letter was issued by PU on October 20 this year, but the two teachers were not reinstated in the time specified by the university. The college then requested that two more weeks be granted to it to make a decision, and the university accepted this on November 17.

Dr Monika Kohli alleged that till she was relieved, the teachers received a consolidated salary of Rs 21,600 each, and that their pay had not been fixed on purpose by the authorities in spite of various orders/reminders by the DPI.

“The college asked the DPI to retire both the teachers and for the same an inquiry was held in the DPI office. We believe the hearing has been one-sided and we were not allowed to present our case during the hearing. We were retrenched on a pick-and-choose basis as seniority and qualification were not taken into consideration. During admissions for session 2023-24, the college did not include computer science subject on the online admission portal, which resulted in zero admission in the current session,” alleged the retrenched teacher.

Officiating principal Dr Harinder Kaur said, “The subject of Computer Science had become economically unviable due to the fall in strength of the students. Since the expenditure on salaries was difficult to meet, a case regarding the retrenchment was forwarded to DPI (Colleges), which granted the permission. As the case is now in the tribunal, we are waiting for the decision of the court.”

