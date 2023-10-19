PU Youth Festival begins at Malwa women’s college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

The 64th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival for Zone B (Education Colleges) commenced at the Malwa Central College of Education for Women here on Wednesday.

On the first day, various competitions took place, including shabad gayan, classical vocal, light vocal, group song, folk song, general group dance, instrumental music (percussion), folk orchestra, folk instruments, rangoli, on-the-spot painting, photography, still life drawing, collage making, clay modelling, poster making, cartooning, and more.

In the shabad gayan competition, Partap College of Education clinched the first prize while Malwa Central College of Education for Women secured the second position and GHG Harparkash College of Education in Sidhwan Khurd was placed third.

For light vocal (geet), the first prize was awarded to GHG Khalsa College of Education Gurusar Sudhar, the second prize went to GHG Harparkash College of Education in Sidhwan Khurd and the third prize was claimed by DM College of Education, Moga.

In the ghazal category, the first prize was won by Partap College of Education (Ludhiana) and the second prize was secured by Malwa Central College of Education (Ludhiana).

In the group song (Indian) competition, Partap College of Education emerged as the winner, and was followed by GHG Harparkash College of Education and Malwa Central College of Education in Ludhiana.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal was the chief guest today. Host college Principal Satwant Kaur congratulated the winners and expressed gratitude to the guests.

