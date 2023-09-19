Punjab Agricultural University hosts hockey tourney

Ludhiana, September 18
The Malwa Hockey Academy of Ludhiana, the Round Glass Hockey Centre of Kila Raipur, the Young Sports Academy of Dholan and the Round Glass Hockey Academy of Mohali have made their way to the semifinals of the hockey tournament for S Arjan Singh Bhullar Cup.
The Sports Association of the Punjab Agricultural University is organising the tournament at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium.
The Round Glass Hockey Centre, Kila Raipur, defeated the Eknoor Hockey Academy, Tehang, by 3-1 to win the first match of the tournament.
The second match was played between the Round Glass Hockey Academy, Mohali, and the Friends Sports Club, Roomi, in which the former came out triumphant an entered the semifinals. In the third match, Young Sports Academy, Dholan, survived a scare against the SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar, and finally won the match by 3-2 to book their place among the top four.
PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the tournament while Olympian Ashok Kumar, son of Major Dhyan Chand was the guest of honour.
Dr Lajwinder Singh Brar, former director of Horticulture, Dr MIS Gill, Registrar, PAU, Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, Dr Nirmal Jaura, Director, Students Welfare, PAU, Dr Satyaban Rampal , Dr Shammi Kapoor and Dr Kiranjot Sidhu were also present.
