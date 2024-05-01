Rape suspect nabbed by Sahnewal police in 24 hrs

Tribune News Service

Sahnewal, April 30

The Sahnewal police claimed to have arrested the suspect in a rape case in less than 24 hours. The victim is undergoing medical treatment and will be examined thereafter.

The father of a two-year old girl, had complained to the Sahnewal police that his daughter had gone missing on Monday. “We heard her screams from the room of Radhe Sham, a 32-year-old man, at Satya da Vehra in Giaspura. When we rushed to his room, I saw my two-year-old daughter was being violated by the suspect. She was profusely bleeding. The man managed to flee the scene,” he said.

Chowki in-charge, Giaspura, Dharminder Singh, said a case was registered against Radhe, a native of UP and at present staying in Giaspura here.

“The man was arrested today as he was trying to escape to UP from the Dhandhari railway station. He was presented before court and has been taken on police remand. The medical examination of the victim is being conducted,” he said.

