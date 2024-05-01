Rape suspect nabbed by Sahnewal police in 24 hrs

Sahnewal, April 30
The Sahnewal police claimed to have arrested the suspect in a rape case in less than 24 hours. The victim is undergoing medical treatment and will be examined thereafter.
The father of a two-year old girl, had complained to the Sahnewal police that his daughter had gone missing on Monday. “We heard her screams from the room of Radhe Sham, a 32-year-old man, at Satya da Vehra in Giaspura. When we rushed to his room, I saw my two-year-old daughter was being violated by the suspect. She was profusely bleeding. The man managed to flee the scene,” he said.
Chowki in-charge, Giaspura, Dharminder Singh, said a case was registered against Radhe, a native of UP and at present staying in Giaspura here.
“The man was arrested today as he was trying to escape to UP from the Dhandhari railway station. He was presented before court and has been taken on police remand. The medical examination of the victim is being conducted,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...