Reinstate expelled workers: Bus employees' union to state govt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union, Ludhiana, staged a protest at the local depot gate on the bus stand premises, here. The protesting employees were demanding from the state government to resume the services of those employees, who have been expelled from their jobs allegedly in a wrong manner.

The protesting employees raised slogans against the state government. They said some of the employees were expelled from the service by imposing ‘wrong conditions’.

They said: “We demand from the Chief Minister and the state Transport Minister to resume the services of expelled employees at the earliest so they can work and run their families. These employees were working for the department for the past 10 or more years. Now, new buses have also reached all depots in the state but there is a shortage of staff. Hence, the expelled workers should also be reinstated in their duties by conducting inquiries like in cases of regular employees.”

With the resumption of the services of the workers, the stationed buses will run on roads and the public will get more convenience and the department would generate more revenue, they said.

Some of the expelled employees also participated in the protest today.