Residents bear brunt of poor amenities

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 6

Despite a number of development works took place in Ward No 5 in the past five years, many problems faced by residents regarding various issues remain unresolved.

Interlocking tiles installed in most streets of the colonies have started to disintegrate at several locations. Residents in some parts of the ward have also complained about overflowing sewers and contaminated water supply.

A damaged portion of interlocking tiles in a street in Ward No 5 in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

Moreover, dangling electricity and broadband cables are a concern and the lack of parks or playgrounds is a prevalent issue in the majority of the ward areas.

For instance, at Bawa Colony, the main road was marred by overflowing sewers and the foul smell makes it difficult to even stand in the area. Jaswinder Singh, a resident, said the people suffer due to the persistent problem of overflowing sewers on Bawa Colony Road. Similar issues were raised by Usmaan, a resident of Nanda Colony, where the sewers frequently overflow, resulting in accumulation of stinking water in the streets.

What residents say There is a major problem of overflowing sewers on the main road. The foul smell troubles the residents and commuters. It needs to be resolved at the earliest. —Balbir Singh, Resident of Bawa Colony We get contaminated water supply during these rainy days. The MC must find out the fault and ensure provision of safe drinking water supply to the people. —Amarjit Singh, Resident, Gagandeep Colony

Some residents at Ganandeep Colony highlighted the issue of contaminated water supply during rainy days and water scarcity, particularly in the summers. As a result of low water pressure, residents have resorted to using pumps to fill rooftop tanks.

Additionally, residents of Gagandeep Colony complained about the presence of dangling electricity and broadband wires. The lack of parks or playgrounds for children in Jaspal Colony was a concern raised by Raj Kumar.

Meanwhile, Mintoo, a resident of New Nanda Nagar, stated that Street Number 7 is yet to be constructed. Residents have to bear the brunt of low water supply and poor sewerage system. Waterlogging during rainy days was a problem faced by residents in Green City Area.

Keshav Chaudhary, a resident of Vishal Colony, demanded that the government develop their area and ensure the provision of all basic amenities.

Adequate measures being taken, says councillor

Attempts to reach Councillor Neelam Sharma for comments were unsuccessful.

According to a family member who answered her phone call, several measures were taken to address the issue of water scarcity, including the installation of four water tubewells.

“Additionally, a super suction machine was used to clean the sewers along Kailash Nagar Road. Furthermore, works such as installing interlocking tiles and constructing concrete roads were done in different areas of the ward.”