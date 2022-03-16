Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 15

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi today directed the officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to immediately reconnect all power connections in the Ludhiana West constituency and other parts of the city which were disconnected due to default in payment of current bills or arrears.

Gogi held a meeting with senior officials of the Central Zone, PSPCL, at Circuit House, where Chief Engineer Jasvir Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer, City West, AK Prabhakar and others were present.

The AAP legislator asked the PSPCL officials to strengthen and streamline the distribution system to cut down frequent disruptions and especially the fault-rectification system, right from booking of complaints till their disposal. He said even for periodic maintenance shutdowns, extra care ought to be taken to ensure that minimum possible inconvenience is caused to the consumers.

He raised the issue of release of new connections in non-approved (illegal colonies) to which the PSPCL officials responded that this being a policy issue, they are bound by the government guidelines which presently made it compulsory that connections be issued only after submission of NOC from the competent authority.

Gogi also made an appeal to people to make payment of their electricity bills on time and also make efforts to clear previous outstanding bills so that PSPCL do not suffer loss of revenue and continue to serve the consumers in a better way.